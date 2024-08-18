Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRX

Xerox Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE XRX opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Xerox has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 155.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.