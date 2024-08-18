Xai Self Reported Market Cap Tops $117.32 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Xai has a market capitalization of $117.32 million and $26.41 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,233,738,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,788,657 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,233,738,282.6023066 with 558,788,657.4954815 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.20139094 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,856,751.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

