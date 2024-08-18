Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $553.64 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002591 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $553.64 million and approximately $78.34 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,752,916 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 356,349,794.84307 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.49879302 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $67,795,738.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars.

