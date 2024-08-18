World Equity Group Inc. Sells 3,461 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,336,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,598. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

