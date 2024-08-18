World Equity Group Inc. Sells 211 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RH by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RH by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,736,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RH by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 455,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,315. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $388.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

