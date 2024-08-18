World Equity Group Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

