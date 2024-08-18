World Equity Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 22,686,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,518,945. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.