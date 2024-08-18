World Equity Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,623,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

