World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,912,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,615,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $241.15. 1,725,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.75.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

