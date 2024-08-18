World Equity Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,124.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 100,417 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 1,106,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,402. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

