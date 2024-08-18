World Equity Group Inc. Buys 237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.63. 904,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

