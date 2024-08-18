World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

