World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.80.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.