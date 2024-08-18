Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,248 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.71. 182,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.