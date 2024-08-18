Wolfe Research Downgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

