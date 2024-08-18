William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nkarta in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15.

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $27,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

