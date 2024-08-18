WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.82. 60,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,109. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $185.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.