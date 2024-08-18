WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $292,000 Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.33. 56,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,750. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

