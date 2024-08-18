WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

