WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,941 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

