WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises about 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 184,941 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.