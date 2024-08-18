WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 48,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,861.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 169,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 167,932 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.54. 3,229,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,720. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

