WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,604 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,081.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 56,433 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $666,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

XMHQ traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 244,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,407. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

