WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 710 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.36. 759,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,901. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

