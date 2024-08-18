waypoint wealth counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

waypoint wealth counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Tesla were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $689.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

