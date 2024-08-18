waypoint wealth counsel Acquires 150 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

waypoint wealth counsel increased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.98. The stock had a trading volume of 228,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,121. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.85.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

