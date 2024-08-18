Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $78.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

