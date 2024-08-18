Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

