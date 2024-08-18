Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.20. 456,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.