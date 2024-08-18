Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $47.69.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

