Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 571,295 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 511,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

