Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,628.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Vericel has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $54.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

