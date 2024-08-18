Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Decreased by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

