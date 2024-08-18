Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $509.45. 3,449,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.