Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOO traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $509.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,970. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.08. The company has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.