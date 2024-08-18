Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.96. 222,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

