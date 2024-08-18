Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $226.31. 445,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
