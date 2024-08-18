Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $226.31. 445,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average is $220.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.