Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.31. 445,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

