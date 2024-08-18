Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.31. 445,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

