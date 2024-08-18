Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after buying an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. 1,354,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,723. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

