Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $70,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.59. 553,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,870. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

