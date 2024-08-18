Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Raised by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.71. 375,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,226. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.