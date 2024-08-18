Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.15. 916,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.