Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.2% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

