Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $12,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,141 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.