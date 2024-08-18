Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. 610,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,588. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

