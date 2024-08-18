Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 162,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 137,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $708.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

