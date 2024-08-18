Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. 515,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,515. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

