Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,618 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy makes up about 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,853 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 982,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 71,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 550,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 900,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,150. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $691.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGY shares. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

