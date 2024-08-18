Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.00. 186,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.17. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $540.49. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

