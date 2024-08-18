Values First Advisors Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.80. 203,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

