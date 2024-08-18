Values First Advisors Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,812,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 1,558,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,184. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.